Decongestion of IDP settlements as a prevention and control measure for COVID-19 pandemic in Somalia

Somalia has 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have limited access to quality essential healthcare, water and sanitation services and live in more than 2,000 sites in crowded living conditions in urban and semi-urban areas. COVID-19 pandemic poses an additional challenge in this already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable. C

The present document has been developed by UN-Habitat Somalia in close collaboration with CCCM Cluster and Shelter Cluster within the framework of Midnimo II (Unity) project – “Support for the Attainment of Durable Solutions in Areas Impacted by Displacement and Returns in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States” funded by UN Peacebuilding Fund and outlines the overall guidance for the decongestion and upgrading of IDP settlements to reduce the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.