Dear Daughter Campaign to end FGM

Southwest Launch | 12-03-2022

A radically different approach to ending Female Genital Mutilation in Somalia, UNFPA, the Ministry for Women and Human Rights Development and Ifrah Foundation’s 'Dear Daughter Campaign’ is rooted in the principle of personal empowerment. By pledging not to cut their daughters, Somali parents are not only protecting them from the negative consequences of the practice, but respecting their bodily autonomy. When others bear witness to that promise, they too are inspired to make the pledge: A future free of Female Genital Mutilation for the Dear Daughters of Somalia. The campaign proposes advocacy, media and grass roots programs on a national scale centred around this basic premise.

Ifrah Foundation’s founder, Ifrah Ahmed, is a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation herself and has lived with the harrowing consequences of the practice since she was cut as a girl. She has channelled this experience into a drive for change and it is her instinctive understanding of the multi-faceted belief systems perpetuating the practice in Somalia that has informed the thinking underpinning the Dear Daughter Campaign. Embedded in her Foundation’s community education and empowerment programs is the fundamental belief that the practice of Female Genital Mutilation is a human rights violation. In seeking individual commitments from stakeholders, such as religious and political leaders, she empowers every individual parent and guardian to join participate in a national pledge to the daughters of Somalia, promising them with a future free of Female Genital Mutilation.

"Let’s not allow our daughters to suffer the pain we’ve been through”, says Ifrah Ahmed, activist and founder of Ifrah Foundation.

In partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family Affairs and Human Rights Development in Southwest, UNFPA Somalia and the Ifrah Foundation, the campaign is being launch on 12th March 2022 as the third step in the campaigns national rollout.

This campaign has been developed on research and experience that subscribes to the three pillar policy of addressing Female Genital Mutilation. Advocacy, awareness raising and community engagement and empowerment programs are required to be undertaken simultaneously and consistently over a period of time. For example, the campaign is currently running a community dialogue programme over a 5 month period In Baidoa with the support of UN Women.

UNFPA Representative for Somalia, Anders Thomsen understands the value of working in collaboration with local civil society organisations such as the Ifrah Foundation and the power of engaging with communities and individuals on the issue. Further, raising awareness not only on the harms of the practice but on the work being done to end it will contribute to shift to the elimination of the practice.

“Today marks a historical day in Southwest. Together with the Ifrah Foundation we are launching the Dear Daughter Campaign, with the aim to end FGM, not only in Southwest, but in all Somalia. We look to a future free of FGM for women and girls. Together we can break the cycle. We are happy that Southwest is taking a lead for all Somali girls by launching this important campaign to reach every community in the state,” says Thomsen.

Fahima Osman Omar, Minister of southwest state Ministry of women family affairs and human rights development said, “the Southwest FGM bill is under process. Once completed we will present it to the cabinet Ministers to approve for full adoption to the State Parliament. We are committed to end FGM & give full support to the Dear Daughter Campaign, UNFPA & Ifrah Foundation to ensure Southwest State is safe for young girls.”

