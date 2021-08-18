Data Gathering - Somalia Cities: Training manual

This manual is a complementary text to Mapping Somali Cities | Training manual that provides a more precise approach to urban scale. Gathering detailed information increases the knowledge about a city and improves the processes of decision-making around it.

While many data are available across different sectors and key actors, there is no official cartography nor related databases which represent Somali cities as they are now. In this sense, Somalia is, in many senses, unexplored territory. Access limitations to many of its parts make it very difficult to provide updated, reliable and verified information from a spatial perspective.

With concrete improvements in the governance of the country, from the Federal level to the Federal Member States established in the last years, to the administrations at district and municipal level, the challenge is to coordinate different level of spatial data and produce an updated cartography. This would contribute effectively to the development of a shared understanding of the complexity of Somali territory, as well as support the country's development.

The manual is meant to fit into a training course for data gathering in Somalia. It serves as an introduction for local government and other interested stakeholders, guiding through the different scales and themes relevant to the context, the different methods of gathering data, and the types of data that can be gathered.

This course is designed as an introductory training module, which would enable participants to equip themselves with foundation principles, further disseminate the knowledge, or train other users.

The end-users of the course are intended to be local government staff (ministries, district), as well as other stakeholders (e.g. NGOs and international agencies), particularly those engaged in development activities that deal with infrastructure, agriculture, hydrology, land administration, urban planning, solid waste management, or natural resource management.

The course assumes a basic knowledge of concept of Geographic Information systems (GIS) and the use of QGIS 3 (a free and open-source cross-platform GIS software).

In selecting participants, it would be advisable to ensure geographical and gender distribution, a wide range of expertise and experience as well as diversity of ethnic and religious backgrounds. This diversity would increase the mutual learning experience.