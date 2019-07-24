24 Jul 2019

Cross Border Movements - Somalia (June 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.02 MB)

In June 2019, a total of 25,582 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents an increase of 7% in comparison with May 2019 when 24,018 movements were observed. Two FMPs (Bossaso and Doolow) recorded an increase in movements while five FMPs (Buuhoodle, Cabudwaaq, Dhobley, Harirad, and Lowyacado) saw a decrease in movements.

Unlike the previous month, when incoming and outgoing flows identified were at equal levels (both at 50%), this month saw a majority of outgoing flows (61%) against 39% incoming flows. Like for previous months, Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows for June (34% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (62% of all outgoing flows). Migrants identified were mostly Ethiopian (48%), Somali (47%), and Djiboutian (5%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.