Cross Border Movements - Somalia (June 2019)

In June 2019, a total of 25,582 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents an increase of 7% in comparison with May 2019 when 24,018 movements were observed. Two FMPs (Bossaso and Doolow) recorded an increase in movements while five FMPs (Buuhoodle, Cabudwaaq, Dhobley, Harirad, and Lowyacado) saw a decrease in movements.

Unlike the previous month, when incoming and outgoing flows identified were at equal levels (both at 50%), this month saw a majority of outgoing flows (61%) against 39% incoming flows. Like for previous months, Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows for June (34% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (62% of all outgoing flows). Migrants identified were mostly Ethiopian (48%), Somali (47%), and Djiboutian (5%).