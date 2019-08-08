Cross Border Movements - Somalia (July 2019)

In July 2019, a total of 22,228 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents a decrease of 13% in comparison with June 2019 when 25,582 movements were observed. Three FMPs (Dhobley, Harirad, and Lowyacado) recorded an increase in movements while four FMPs (Bosasso, Buuhoodle, Cabudwaaq, and Dollow) saw a decrease in movements. The main decrease from June to July 2019 occurred at the Bosasso point and is attributed to bad weather limiting travels by boat from Northern Somalia to the Arabian Peninsula; a similar trend is expected for August 2019.

Unlike in June 2019, when flows identified were mainly outgoing, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (56%) against 44% outgoing flows. Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) continued to record the highest levels of incoming flows for July (25% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (48% of all outgoing flows). Migrants identified were mostly Somali (54%), Ethiopian (38%), and Djiboutian (8%).