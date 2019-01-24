24 Jan 2019

Cross Border Movements - Somalia (December 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
In December, a total of 25,884 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents a slight decrease in comparison with November when 28,138 movements were observed. Specifically, five (5) of FMPs recorded a decrease in movements (Bossaso, Cabudwaaq, Dhobley, Harirad, and Lowyacado) while two FMPs (Buuhoodle and Dollow) saw an increase in movements. Like in November 2018, the majority of flows identified (57%) were incoming against 43% outgoing. Like for previous months, Harirad Flow Monitoring Point (Awdal region at the border with Ethiopia) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows for December, while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows. Migrants identified were mostly Somali (62%), Ethiopian (34%), Djiboutian (3%), and Yemeni (1%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

