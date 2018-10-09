09 Oct 2018

Cross Border Movements - Somalia (August 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (692.85 KB)

In August, a total of 34,219 individuals were recorded at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents a slight decrease in comparison with July when 35,885 individuals were recorded. While the overall number of persons remained at similar levels, the percentage of inflows decreased in comparison with July (69% in July against 56% in August). Like in July, Harirad Flow Monitoring Point (Awdal region at the border with Ethiopia) continued to record the highest number of entries for August, while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of exits. Migrants identified were mostly Somali (51%), Ethiopian (39%), Djiboutian (6%), and Yemeni (3%). The increase in the number of Ethiopian migrants is most likely due to the conflict currently affecting the Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

