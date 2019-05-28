Cross Border Movements - Somalia (April 2019)

In April 2019, a total of 32,933 movements were observed at Flow Monitoring Points. This represents a significant increase (41%) in comparison with March 2019 when 23,407 movements were observed. While movements identified in each FMP remained at levels comparable to March 2019, a major increase in flows identified in Bossaso towards Yemen and the Arabian Peninsula led to this increase; this is linked to the perceived reduction in border controls and coast guard operations in the Arabian Peninsula during the month of Ramadan, as well as the conclusion of the anti-smuggling and anti-trafficking operation recently conducted by the Government of Puntland. Unlike for previous months, the majority of flows identified (61%) were outgoing against (39%) incoming. Like in March 2019, Buuhoodle Flow Monitoring Point (Ethiopian border) recorded the highest levels of incoming flows for April (28% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (69% of all outgoing flows). Migrants identified were mostly Ethiopian (54%) Somali (42%) and Djiboutian (4%).