CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 13 April 2022

Somalia

Around six million people in Somalia are projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse levels of food insecurity over April-June, including 81,000 in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). The overall number reflects a steep increase from 4.8 million people estimated in Crisis or higher levels in March 2022. The deterioration in food insecurity is a result of worsening drought during the January to March Jilaal dry season, rising food and fuel prices, persistent conflict, and increased displacement. Many rural households that rely on pastoralism as their main source of livelihood have been particularly affected by the drought, with livestock deterioration and deaths resulting in migration towards urban areas. The increased population has stressed limited resources available in IDP settlements in Mogadishu, Baidoa, Kismayo, and Dhusamareb towns. IDPs in these settlements need food, WASH, livelihoods support, healthcare, and education.

Sudan

Insecurity intensified in Gereida and Tulus localities of South Darfur state between 26-31 March, after renewed clashes between nomadic tribes (Falata and Rezeiget), reportedly sparked by an armed robbery and the killing of a Rapid Support Forces soldier. The military was deployed to restore security on 1 April, and fighting has subsided, but the situation remains fluid. Close to 3,500 people were displaced and are staying in open areas in Gereida and Tulus localities. Others are sheltering near a military base close to Gereida town or in schools and public buildings. At least 97 people were killed and 87 injured in the violence. Three villages in Gereida locality were burnt during the clashes. Displaced people need emergency shelter, food, non-food items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and dignity kits.

Syria

People in displacement camps across Syria continue to suffer from lack of safety and security, movement constraints, and limited ability to access livelihoods or meet their basic needs.Lack of food and no access to healthcare in the southeastern Al Rukban camp has reportedly resulted in the deaths of children and older people among the 8,000 camp residents. In the northwest, women and girls lack access to psychological servicesincluding for gender-based violence and sexual abuse they face in some IDP camps, while boys are at risk of recruitment into armed groups in order to provide for their families. Some camps in the northwest remain inaccessible, with no information on the particular needs and risks faced by IDPs in those camps. Some 56,000 IDPs in the northeastern Al Hol camp -- most of whom have or are perceived to have ties to Islamic State members -- lack access to social/psychological rehabilitation, legal assistance, and protection services.

