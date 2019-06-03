Creating conditions for early IDP returns and rapid recovery from drought in rural Somalia
Objective:
- To support farming households in restoring, diversifying and enhancing their food production
Key partners:
Somalia Resilience Program (SomRep) Consortium members: Danish Refugee Council, Cooperazione Internazionale and Action Against Hunger
Beneficiaries reached:
- 2 600 rural households (15 600 people)
Activities implemented:
Trained 21 SomRep staff on the modalities of implementing FAO projects, including the provision of agricultural inputs, beneficiary targeting, risk mitigation measures and reporting.
Trained three SomRep agronomists (one from each district) on good agricultural practices (GAP) who then trained 10 percent of beneficiaries (1 560 people). These lead farmers then rolled out training to the remainder of beneficiaries. Training included integrated production and pest management, water use and management, and post-harvest management.
Trained three SomRep nutrition focal points (one from each district) who trained 74 nutrition champions (one man and one women per village) in 37 villages (six in Rab Dhuure, 15 in Baydhaba and 16 in Ceel Barde). These nutrition champions then trained the remainder of beneficiaries. Trainings covered the livelihood package, need for a diverse diet, value addition, food handling and hygiene, prevention of communicable diseases and family nutrition.
Provided 2 600 households with a livelihood package comprising 15 kg of sorghum, 10 kg of cowpea and 240 g of assorted vegetable seed (totalling 39 tonnes of sorghum, 26 tonnes of cowpea and 0.624 tonnes of assorted vegetable seeds), enough to cultivate 1 ha of land for cereals and pulses and continuous planting of a kitchen garden for one year.
Impact:
Developed the capacity of 15 600 beneficiaries on GAP and family nutrition.
Enhanced the food production of farming and agropastoral households, enabling them to secure a good 2018 Deyr harvest (with beneficiary households harvesting 2.2 tonnes per hectare compared with 1.59 tonnes by non-beneficiary households).
Improved the food security of 2 600 households through the provision of seeds that are estimated to produce 5 720 tonnes of cereal and 1 300 tonnes of pulses, sufficient to feed 14 124 people for a period of six months.
Diversified the production capacity of beneficiary households with at least 33 percent of households growing crops simultaneously.