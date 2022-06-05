COVID-19 Situation Report - Somalia Issue 116 (22 - 28 May 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD 22 – 28 MAY 2022

EVOLUTION OF THE OUTBREAK

During the epidemiological week of 22-28 May 2022, 5155 suspected cases of COVID-19 were tested. The majority (67.6%) of samples tested were from Somaliland, followed by Banadir (26.7%). Overall, 50 cases were laboratory-confirmed in two (2) districts, the majority of which came from Berbera (58%) and Hargeisa (42%). During the week, no new death was reported. The districts reporting the highest incidence of COVID-19 this week were Berbera and Hargeisa, with a weekly incidence rate of 18 and 2 cases per 100 000 population, respectively.

KEY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Banadir: A drought and COVID-19 coordination meeting was held in Banadir, during which the district rapid response team discussed the ongoing drought response activities, including community-based surveillance, alert detection and reporting, nutritional screening, and health education messages. The upcoming oral cholera vaccination campaign was also discussed. The coordination and micro-planning for the campaign are ongoing.

The district rapid response team conducted a supportive supervision visit to Boondhere district and provided on-the-job training for community health workers. In total, 16 community health workers (10 female and six (6) male) were trained in case definition, alert detection, reporting, nutritional screening, referral, health promotion, and community engagement.

Hirshabelle: A drought response coordination meeting was held to follow up on the current activities in Hirshabelle. The discussions highlighted scaling up the humanitarian response and filling the critical health and nutrition gaps. Additionally, WHO and health authorities discussed the final preparations of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine instalment in Hirshabelle and agreed to finalize it by the end of the week.

Jubaland: Integrated outreach teams conducted supportive supervision in Luglow village outskirt of Kismayo district and discussed the strengthening of drought response activities, improving immunization coverage, and epidemic-prone disease surveillance. Additionally, the capacity of health workers was enhanced in case detection, testing, measles vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement. Community health workers conducted household visits and reached 8716 individuals with preventive messages for COVID-19 and other epidemic-prone diseases.

Galmudug: A weekly coordination meeting was held in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and partners. Updates were shared on the implementation of drought response activities and the challenges. A bi-weekly WHO coordination meeting was also conducted and one of the main topics covered was improving coordination and monitoring response to acute watery diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera cases in the affected districts. During the reporting week, 196 new cases of AWD/cholera were recorded in five districts (Galakio, Abudwak, Guriel,

Hobyo, and Dusamareb).

South West: A weekly state acute watery diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera task force meeting was conducted virtually. The key issue discussed was the scale-up of response activities at the district level.

With the support from partners, the State Ministry of Health agreed to continue strengthening case management, surveillance, hygiene, and sanitation practices and community awareness-raising in the affected districts. District-level coordination meetings were also held during the week. District and regional teams conducted weekly supportive supervision to oversee rapid response teams’ achievements and challenges and provided on-the-job training.

Puntland: The Health Emergency Team conducted supportive supervision in Qardo and Bosaso districts to conduct a data quality audit for the COVID-19 data submitted by community health workers and district-based rapid response teams. The team found data discrepancies from community health workers and rapid response teams. Additional capacity-building sessions will be organized for community health workers and rapid response teams to improve data quality.

During the week, 141 community health workers visited 25 586 households and sensitized 103 317 individuals with critical messages for COVID-19 and other epidemic-prone diseases.

District-based rapid response teams investigated and verified 29 (62%) of the reported COVID-19 alerts as true alerts. The true alerts were linked to COVID-19 treatment facilities.

Somaliland: The WHO Polio team met with the Public Health and Planning Officers of the Ministry of Health Development to discuss the polio transition and activities related to the Essential Programme on Immunization, including Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIA) for Measles and Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), COVID-19 vaccination and the introduction of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) 2nd dose. Additionally, surveillance, especially measles case-based surveillance, was discussed.

The WHO Biomedical team met with the Director-General of the Ministry of Health Development to update the ministry on available supplies and to support activities related to building local capacity for biomedical equipment maintenance and servicing in Somaliland. Additionally, the WHO laboratory consultant completed the laboratory inspection, including the sample facility and safety equipment at the public health laboratory in Hargeisa. In addition, an inspection of laboratory equipment and reagents was conducted at the WHO warehouse as a part of the preparation to establish influenza virus polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in Somaliland.

Rapid response teams conducted 7847 household visits and reached 48 864 individuals with health messages. No new COVID-19 or acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) alerts were made.

A total of 113 480 under-five children were vaccinated against measles during the WHO-supported measles vaccination campaign.