COVID-19 Response: RCCE Feedback Assessment in IDP sites, Round 2 (September 2020)

Prior to the onslaught of COVID-19, Somalia IDP sites were facing acute challenges that undermined service providers’ efforts of raising living standards. Perennial displacement due to conflict and environmental factors have created a strain on the already limited resources available in urban and peri-urban IDP sites. Additionally, new arrivals of displaced populations tend to move into established unplanned, informal IDP sites, or precariously settle on public or private land. Of the 2,344 IDP sites surveyed in 2020s Detailed Site Assessment, 1,012 sites or 43% of settlements are overcrowded and unable to accommodate any increase in population. Moreover, compounding factors such as lack of adequate drainage, sanitation and shelter spacing produce conditions that are favourable for the transmissions of COVID-19.