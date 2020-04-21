Covid-19: On-the-record update on challenges facing displaced people in Somalia

Quote from the Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) Country Director in Somalia Victor Moses. “For countries like Somalia, Covid-19 isn’t just a health crisis, it’s an economic juggernaut. Even before the outbreak gathers speed, people are feeling the pinch of inflation, widespread job losses, and fear that measures to contain the spread of the virus will have an equal or even more detrimental impact on their survival than the pandemic itself.

"2.6 million people in Somalia have already been displaced by conflict or climatic shocks. How do we ask millions of people to 'stay at home' and 'wash your hands' when they live in congested makeshift shelters and ration meagre water supplies each day? How can we encourage social isolation when people rely on daily wage labour to meet their basic needs?

"Like many countries in this region, Somalia is resilient and resourceful, but it cannot be left to contend with this crisis alone. For the global community to take hold of a global problem, we must find and fund fitting global solutions."

Quote from a displaced mother worried about the spread of the virus.

"We have nowhere to escape the virus and we have no way to control it. There's a scarcity of water in the camp. Bottled water is expensive. We used to buy it for almost $2 but it is now sold at $3. We have no soap to wash or disinfectant, we have nothing."

Latest updates: