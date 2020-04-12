COVID-19 Isolation Messaging Strategy for IDP Sites

Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic possesses a serious threat to populations that are currently living in Somalia IDP sites.

Currently, IDP sites in Somalia face poor living conditions such as limited access to water and sanitation products, congested and overly dense settlement configuration and marginality from broader Somali society. The spread of COVID-19 into IDP sites has the potential of further exacerbating some social exclusion dimensions that currently subjugate certain IDP site populations. As a result, there is a need for humanitarian stakeholders to provide messaging to communities that explain social isolation and that do not do further harm to those that may either have contracted COVID-19 or have suspected symptoms. Moreover, there is a need for partners to elaborate on key COVID-19 messaging that is more contextually applicable to the environmental situation within IDP sites.

Social distancing and isolation should be articulated allowing for residents to reconfigure shelters or repurpose shelter equipment to better protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19