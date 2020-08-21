COVID-19 Emergency Response: Somali Programme Situation Report 2 | 31th July 2020

Situation Overview

COVID-19 Cases as July 21st: 3,212

COVID-19 Deaths: 93

Somalia continues to be faced with triple humanitarian threats; Desert Locust, Floods and COVID-19 Pandemic.

Among the 5.2 million in need in Somalia in 2020, 3.2 million (63%) are children between the age of 0 to 14.

The food insecurity situation has already deteriorated due to the ongoing locust infestation.

Movement restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have heightened protection risks, particularly for women and children in the communities. In response, World Vision Somalia set-up feedback mechanisms and toll free telephone numbers to ensure protection issues are addressed.

Infection prevention and control is a critical need in the IDPs where access to water is still a challenge. In response, World Vision Somalia has increased access to water through water trucking.

To control the spread of COVID-19 and provide the beneficiaries with autonomy over their spending choices, cash transfer is more effective than food vouchers. This has been adopted by the WFP relief project and there are plans to scale it up in the future.