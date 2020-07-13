COVID-19 Emergency Response: Somali Programme Situation Report 1 | 30th June 2020

Situation Overview

COVID-19 Cases as June 30th: 2,904

COVID-19 Deaths: 90

Amid it’s road to recovery, Somalia continues to be faced with triple humanitarian threats; Desert Locust, Floods and COVID-19 Pandemic. Among the 5.2 million in need in Somalia in 2020, 3.2 million (63%) are children between the age of 0 to 14. The food insecurity situation has already deteriorated due to the ongoing locust infestation Movement restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have heighted protection risks, particularly for women and children in the communities. In response, World Vision Somalia has set-up feedback mechanisms and toll-free telephone numbers to ensure protection issues are addressed.

To address a general concern raised by the community over inadequate measures to stem the spread of the virus, apart from distribution of basic hygiene supplies, training on use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and COVID-19 awareness preventive measures have been incorporated in all activities to ensure protection of both beneficiaries and staff.

World Vision is responding to the impact of COVID-19 in Somalia especially in places where children and families are most vulnerable.

People Reached: 443,474

Key Messages