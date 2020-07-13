Somalia
COVID-19 Emergency Response: Somali Programme Situation Report 1 | 30th June 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview
COVID-19 Cases as June 30th: 2,904
COVID-19 Deaths: 90
Amid it’s road to recovery, Somalia continues to be faced with triple humanitarian threats; Desert Locust, Floods and COVID-19 Pandemic. Among the 5.2 million in need in Somalia in 2020, 3.2 million (63%) are children between the age of 0 to 14. The food insecurity situation has already deteriorated due to the ongoing locust infestation Movement restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have heighted protection risks, particularly for women and children in the communities. In response, World Vision Somalia has set-up feedback mechanisms and toll-free telephone numbers to ensure protection issues are addressed.
To address a general concern raised by the community over inadequate measures to stem the spread of the virus, apart from distribution of basic hygiene supplies, training on use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and COVID-19 awareness preventive measures have been incorporated in all activities to ensure protection of both beneficiaries and staff.
World Vision is responding to the impact of COVID-19 in Somalia especially in places where children and families are most vulnerable.
People Reached: 443,474
Key Messages
World Vision Somalia COVID-19 response has reached 443,474 people as of June. In collaboration with partners, we are responding to the needs of Somalis by distributing Personal Preventive Equipment to health workers to protect them when on duty, hygiene kits and handwashing stations at various health facilities to curb the spread of the virus.
More funding is urgently needed to be able reach out to more vulnerable children and their families during this multiple humanitarian crisis.
World Vision has significant concerns that the spread of COVID-19 and related response measures will drastically increase protection risks for children, in existing humanitarian crises, already experiencing extreme poverty, especially in urban slums and informal settlements. This can increase girls’ and boys’ exposure to physical and gender-based violence, child labour, child marriage, and sexual exploitation and abuse.
The education system in Somalia was already stretched before the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of multiple crisis. Although schools are closed, without a well-resourced response, the combined impact of these crises’ risks having a lasting negative on children’s’ education and increasing drop outs. Without a conducive and disease-free school environment, COVID-19 poses a risk to children’s health and well-being.