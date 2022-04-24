The Cost of Inaction (as of April 2022)

THE SITUATION IN SOMALIA

An extreme drought in Somalia since mid-2021 has compounded the humanitarian situation in the country, leaving millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance. As of April 2022, parts of the country are facing the risk of localized famine, with about 6.1 million people, including 745,000 internally displaced (IDPs), experiencing extreme food shortages due to drought, hunger, and loss of livelihoods. In 2022, about 7.7 million people, including 2.9 million IDPs, need assistance. Three decades of armed conflict and insecurity, coupled with shocks such as floods, locust infestation and food insecurity, have eroded the resilience and coping capacities of affected communities, causing widespread destitution and staggering needs.