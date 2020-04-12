Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report- 5, 4 -10 Apr, 2020

Background

During this week, fourteen additional laboratory-conrmed cases of COVID-19 were announced bythe Ministry of Health & Human Services (MOH&HS). On 08 April, 2020, the ministry also announced the death of one 58 year old male, a Somali citizen, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on 07 April 2020. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Somalia to 21 including 1 associated death (CFR: 4.7%).

So far, six of these twenty-one laboratory-conrmed cases were travel-associated including two cases reported from Somaliland. These cases were reported from 16-24 March 2020. The remaining cases had no travel history and were reported from 25 March to 10 April signifying human-to-human transmission. Amongst these cases, six are healthcare workers.

The median age of all cases reported, so far, is 34 years (Age range-20-66 years) and except two, all are male. of the cases reported during this week, six are linked to one cluster and other four cases are linked to another cluster. All the close contacts of these two clusters have been quarantined and some of the contacts have been sampled.