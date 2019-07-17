Comprehensive Site Assessment: Bosasso District (March 2019)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

The 2019 Gu’ rains have failed to take place in the first six weeks of the season across the Horn of Africa, resulting in a second consecutive below-average rainy season in a region still recovering from the impact of the prolonged 2016/17 drought. In Somalia, the 2019 Gu’ rainfall is the top third driest on record since 1981.

In search for food supplies, income sources and humanitarian assistance, displaced populations moved towards urban areas, where new IDP sites have been established. However, the continuing rise of population has increased the strain placed on existing sites and service provisions.

A Detailed Site Assessment (DSA), conducted by REACH, which on its second round took place between September 2018 and January 2019, aimed to get a snapshot of the situation of the IDPs across Somalia through key informant interviews (KII). The Comprehensive Site Assessment (CSA) was triggered to complement the DSA. The CSA is based on a household-level survey conducted amongst a representative sample of all IDP sites in each targeted district. It provides detailed information about the available infrastructure and services for IDPs living in the sites, as well as their needs and vulnerabilities in the targeted districts. Detailed information at the district-level will enable operational partners to plan appropriate responses to fill the needs gaps identified across sectors. Based on the severity score from the DSA and accessibility corcerns, Baidoa and Afgooye districts were selected for the first round of the CSA.

For the second round, Bosaso, Hargeisa, Mogadishu Kahda and Mogadishu Daynile districts were selected in coordination with CCCM cluster.

IDP households (HHs) were sampled for statistical representativeness at the district level, with a 95% confidence level and a 7% margin of error. 174 household surveys were conducted across 15 sites in Bosasso during March 2019.

In addition to the household interviews, a map with all the education, health, nutrition facilities accessible to IDPs was created for each district. A snowballing sampling strategy was used for this purpose, starting with the information provided by the humanitarian partners.

The enumerators asked the person in charge of the facility if other facilities were accessible until exhaustion.