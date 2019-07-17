17 Jul 2019

Comprehensive Site Assessment: Bosasso District (March 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.45 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

The 2019 Gu’ rains have failed to take place in the first six weeks of the season across the Horn of Africa, resulting in a second consecutive below-average rainy season in a region still recovering from the impact of the prolonged 2016/17 drought. In Somalia, the 2019 Gu’ rainfall is the top third driest on record since 1981.

In search for food supplies, income sources and humanitarian assistance, displaced populations moved towards urban areas, where new IDP sites have been established. However, the continuing rise of population has increased the strain placed on existing sites and service provisions.

A Detailed Site Assessment (DSA), conducted by REACH, which on its second round took place between September 2018 and January 2019, aimed to get a snapshot of the situation of the IDPs across Somalia through key informant interviews (KII). The Comprehensive Site Assessment (CSA) was triggered to complement the DSA. The CSA is based on a household-level survey conducted amongst a representative sample of all IDP sites in each targeted district. It provides detailed information about the available infrastructure and services for IDPs living in the sites, as well as their needs and vulnerabilities in the targeted districts. Detailed information at the district-level will enable operational partners to plan appropriate responses to fill the needs gaps identified across sectors. Based on the severity score from the DSA and accessibility corcerns, Baidoa and Afgooye districts were selected for the first round of the CSA.
For the second round, Bosaso, Hargeisa, Mogadishu Kahda and Mogadishu Daynile districts were selected in coordination with CCCM cluster.

IDP households (HHs) were sampled for statistical representativeness at the district level, with a 95% confidence level and a 7% margin of error. 174 household surveys were conducted across 15 sites in Bosasso during March 2019.

In addition to the household interviews, a map with all the education, health, nutrition facilities accessible to IDPs was created for each district. A snowballing sampling strategy was used for this purpose, starting with the information provided by the humanitarian partners.
The enumerators asked the person in charge of the facility if other facilities were accessible until exhaustion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.