Somalia

Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): Monthly Summary Report for March 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

March featured 5,161 complaints which featured a 1% increase over February’s volume of 5,121 complaints raised. March’s numbers follow a trend of elevated complaints volume captured by CCCM partners since the escalation of drought conditions across Somalia. Complaints data for the first quarter of 2022 represents the quarter with the highest number of complaints raised through CCCM systems since the inception of the mechanism in July 2020.

Related Content