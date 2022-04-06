Somalia
Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): Monthly Summary Report for March 2022
Attachments
March featured 5,161 complaints which featured a 1% increase over February’s volume of 5,121 complaints raised. March’s numbers follow a trend of elevated complaints volume captured by CCCM partners since the escalation of drought conditions across Somalia. Complaints data for the first quarter of 2022 represents the quarter with the highest number of complaints raised through CCCM systems since the inception of the mechanism in July 2020.