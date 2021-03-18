Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): Monthly Summary Report for February 2021

IDP Site Complaints Feedback Overview

The CCCM cluster established a standardized complaints feedback mechanism (CFM) in July 2020 with the objective of uniformly capturing key complaint data which can be analyzed by humanitarian partners. This monthly snapshot highlights important IDP complaint- related trends and tendencies for locations where CCCM partners are active. Stakeholders can also access the cluster’s real- time CFM dashboard for further data analysis.

CFM Online Dashboard (https://bit.ly/3jKcytf)