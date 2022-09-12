Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): Monthly Summary Report for August 2022

IDP Site Complaints Feedback Overview

The CCCM cluster established a standardized complaints feedback mechanism (CFM) in August 2020 with the objective of uniformly capturing key complaint data which can be analyzed by humanitarian partners. This monthly snapshot highlights important IDP complaint-related trends and tendencies for locations where CCCM partners are active. Stakeholders can also access the cluster’s real-time CFM dashboard for further data analysis.

Top complaints summaries (August 2022)

August featured the highest number of complaints recorded through CCCM Complaints Feedback Mechanism’s (CFM) since its inception in July 2020. A total of 7,726 cases were recorded compared to the 4,959 cases featured in July. This represented a 35% increase in the number of CFM cases reported and recorded in August. This is the sharpest increase of CFM cases recorded that could be attributed to increased reporting as well as CCCM upscaling their CFM activities in more sites as part of drought response scaleup of CCCM activities in more districts to respond to community needs.