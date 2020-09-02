Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM) : Monthly Summary Report for August 2020

IDP Site Complaints Feedback Overview

The CCCM cluster established a standardized complaints feedback mechanism (CFM) in July 2020 with the objective of uniformly capturing key complaint data which can be analyzed by humanitarian partners. This monthly snapshot highlights important IDP complaint-related trends and tendencies for locations where CCCM partners are active. Stakeholders can also access the cluster’s real-time CFM dashboard for further data analysis.

Top complaints summaries (August 2020)

1. Food Security and Livelihoods

Food security complaints and information requests featured 39% of all filed issues in August; down from 44% of all filed issues reported in July.

• Of the 551 filed issues under FSL in August, 348 (63%) of these issues were related to new requests for assistance. 63% of all new requests for assistance came from Dollow, followed by Baidoa with 22%.

• 89 complaints were made in Kismayo related to the quality of items/services delivered. Mostly, such complaints were related to ration size being insufficient for recipient households.

• 5% of individuals who filed an issue related to the FSL sector cited that they are living with a disability (compared to a total average of 4.28%)

2. Shelter

Shelter complaints and information requests featured 29% of all filed issues for the month of August. This percentage is higher than the 25% reported for July.

• For the 412 filed issues under shelter in August, 223 (54%) of these issues were related to new requests for assistance. 69% of new requests for assistance came from Dollow.

• 50 filed issues came from Daynile district with 52% of complaints related to targeting criteria (largely these complaints were related to overcrowding within shelters). Likewise, 56% of complaints data filed in Kahda district focused on targeting criteria.

• The topic of overcrowding was raised in complaints predominantly from IDP sites in the central sector of Kismayo.

3. WASH

WASH complaints and information requests featured 13% of all filed issues for the month of August, slightly up from 12% of all filed issues during the month of July.

• For the 181 filed issues for WASH in August, 43 (24%) of these issues were related to the quality of items/service (poor sanitation or lack of water access). Other prominent complaints for WASH featured 39 (22%) complaints related to targeted criteria and 38 (21%) related to requests for assistance.

• 37% of WASH complaints for the month of August came from Daynile IDP sites with Kismayo reporting 23% of the months complaints 4. CCCM CCCM complaints and information requests featured 10% of all filed issues for the month of August, up from 8% of all filed issues during the month of July.

• For the 179 filed issues for CCCM in August, 75 (42%) of these issues were related to quality of items/service (most complaints under this category were related to overcrowded site layout and lack of spacing both in/around shelters).

• 74% of filed issues for CCCM came through call centers/hotline. This figure is substantially higher than the August average of complaints captured via call centers/hotline which was 50% 4. Trends for August -For August, 93% of participants were satisfied with the referral process.

This figure is up from 91% experienced in July - Horyal IDP site in Daynile Mogadishu reported 4 protection-related complaints during the last week of August -77% of health-related complaints occurred at a CFM desk/information desk, opposed to the August average of 39% -26% of filed issues in Berdele came from individuals with a disability (compared to a total average of 4.28%)