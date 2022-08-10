Community reflections: The cumulative impact of keeping people informed, July 2022

Introduction

As part of the Cash Barometer initiative, Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) has asked thousands of people affected by crisis in Somalia, Nigeria and the Central African Republic in recent years for their views on cash and voucher assistance (CVA). We have relied mostly on standardised surveys conducted together with our research partners and local teams. Before engaging in another round of surveys later this year, we decided to pause and reflect with representatives of communities in Nigeria and Somalia, including youth leaders, women’s leaders, traditional community leaders, and community members. In our reflections with communities, we set out to gain an in-depth understanding of how they understand the concepts we regularly cover in our surveys, and what else they think about some of the main themes coming through in our findings, such as the importance of participation, information provision, fairness and respect.

Main findings

Our research confirms the importance of the themes covered in regular Cash Barometer surveys and the interconnectedness of those themes. Information was confirmed as a particularly crucial component of aid quality and accountability. If it is lacking, it will undermine perceptions of fairness and participation. Interviewees shared their personal experiences of these concepts and provided tangible examples of what it means for humanitarian services to be provided in a fair, participatory, and high-quality manner. Our conversations with CVA recipients summarised in this briefing note also validated the formulation of our survey questions to understand what people think about when answering them, and how easily understandable the questions are. Most of the survey questions tested as part of this exercise were seen to be easily understood and appropriate for future surveys. Further probing brought to the forefront examples of aid provision done well as well as areas for improvement that aid providers should consider.