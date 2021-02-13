Communique of the 978th meeting of the PSC held on 9 February 2021, on the consideration of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) mandate

PEACE AND SECURITY COUNCIL

978TH MEETING

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

9 FEBRUARY 2021

PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLXXVIII)

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 978th meeting held on 9 February 2021, on the consideration of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) mandate:

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in Somalia and the implementation of the AMISOM mandate;

Also noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for month of February 2021, Her Excellency Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, as well as the statement of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui; and further noting the briefing by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira; as well as the statements made by H.E. Mohamed Abdirizak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, as the country concerned; the representative of the Republic of Sudan in its capacity as the current Chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD); the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office to the African Union; the representative of the European Union; and the representative of the United Kingdom, as a penholder in the UN Security Council;

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and the activities of AMISOM, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLIX)] adopted at its 949th meeting held on 24 September 2020; [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXIII)] adopted at its 923rd meeting held on 7 May 2020; [PSC/PR/COMM(CMXI)], adopted at its 911th meeting held on 24 February 2020; [PSC/PR/COMM.1(CMI)] adopted at its 901st meeting held on 13 December 2019; [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCLXV)] adopted at its 865th meeting held on 7 August 2019; and [PSC/PR/COMM.1(DCCCXLVIII)] adopted at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019, as well as UN Security Council Resolutions 2472 of 31 May 2019 and 2520 of 29 May 2020;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as AU’s solidarity with the people and Government of Somalia; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: