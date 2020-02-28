Communique of the 911th meeting of the PSC, held on 24 February, 2020, on the upcoming elections in Somalia and the future of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 911th meeting held on 24 February, 2020, on the upcoming elections in Somalia and the future of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM):

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting ***the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in Somalia, future of AMISOM and upcoming elections in Somalia, aswell as statement made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti, H.E Ambassador Mohamed Idriss Farah, in his capacity as the PSC Chairperson for the month of February 2020, and a presentation made by Ambassador Francisco Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission in Somalia and Head of AMISOM; ***also noting the briefing made by the AU Commission Director for Political Affairs, Dr. Khabele Mathlosa, on the upcoming elections in Somalia; as well as statements made by the representative of the Republic of Sudan in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); the representative of the Republic of South Africa, as the Coordinator of the African Members of the United Nations Security Council (A3) and the representative of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU);

***Recalling ***its previous pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and AMISOM, particularly communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1(CMI)] adopted at its 901st meeting held on 13 December 2019; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCLXV)] adopted at its 865th meeting held on 7 August 2019; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1(DCCCXLVIII)] adopted at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019, as well as UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2472 (2019) of 31 May 2019.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Welcomes the third quarterly Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in Somalia, covering the period December 2019 – February 2020, pursuant to paragraph 11 of the Communiqué adopted by Council at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019, in which Council requested the Commission to work closely with the UN to monitor the implementation of the mandate of AMISOM and to ensure timely quarterly reports to Council on the situation in Somalia; as well as Communiqué adopted by Council at its 865th meeting held on 7 August 2019, in which Council requested the Commission to begin to take the lead in the process of conducting threat assessments, in coordination with AMISOM and the UN and to inform AMISOM’s reconfiguration plan and the locations that will be considered to facilitate the drawdown of the 1000 troops, in line with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2472 (2019), and to report back to Council during the next reporting cycle;

2. Takes note of the efforts being deployed by the Federal Government (FGS) of Somalia towards promoting inclusive political participation and dialogue with its Federal Member States (FMS), as evidenced by the consultation process that took place between the FGS and FMS in December 2019, the initiated positive developments which allowed for state parliamentary elections to take place, leading to the election of a new Speaker and the election of Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor-Qoor, on 2 February 2020, as the new Galmudug President;

3. Welcomes the efforts and significant progress made by the FGS in the implementation of the legislative agenda, including the signing into law, by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, on 26 December, 2019, of the Public Finance Management and Corporate Legislation bill, as well as the approval by the House of People of Federal Electoral law and its signing into law by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, on 20 February 2020; also welcomes the drafting of the Election Security Communication Strategy in support of the National Electoral Security Taskforce (NESTF) and AMISOM’s continuous technical and security support to the electoral process;

4. Expresses deep concern over the continuous and indiscriminate attacks by Al-Shabaab against civilian population and facilities, as well as targeted assassinations of Government personnel and prominent politicians; expresses deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes quick recovery to those injured during those cowardly attacks; pays tribute to the AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs), and their nationals, especially those that have paid the ultimate price in the promotion of peace, security, stability and reconciliation in Somalia;

5. Acknowledges that although the fighting capacity of Al Shabaab has been significantly degraded, the group still poses serious threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia and the region as a whole; in this regard, Council strongly condemns those who fund or support the activities of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group that undermines the peace and stabilization process in Somalia and warns that Council will proceed to naming and shaming those involved;

6. Pays tribute to all AMISOM personnel for their sacrifices and continued commitment to the cause of peace in Somalia, and encourages them to persevere until Al Shabaab is completely defeated and Somalia and the region are stabilized; pays particular tribute to all those AMISOM personnel who have paid the ultimate sacrifice; expresses condolences to their families, and wishes speedy recovery to all those AMISOM personnel who have sustained injuries;

7. Commends AMISOM for ensuring that its operations are conducted in compliance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL), International Human Rights Law (IHRL), and in line with the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy (HRDDP);

8. Welcomes the conduct, by AMISOM, in coordination with the FGS and partners, of a Joint Threat Assessment with a view to informing AMISOM’s preparedness to reconfigure and determine locations and preparations to drawdown 1000 troops by 28 February 2020;

9. Commends the UN, the EU and other bilateral partners for their continued financial and material support to AMISOM and the FGS in the implementation of the STP; In this context Council commends, in particular, the UN continued engagement to convene several operational planning and coordination meetings, as well as joint activities to facilitate implementation of Phase two (2) of the STP and urges the Somali parties to continue to cooperate with AMISOM;

10. Takes note of the meeting of the Military Coordination Committee (MOCC) held on 28 January, 2020 to discuss AMISOM drawdown and future AU engagements in Somalia post-2021; also takes note of the recently concluded threat assessment exercise by the FGS, AU and UN and other relevant partners, aimed at ascertaining the political, safety and security conditions that are likely to pose threats to peace, security, safety and stability across Somalia, and that the assessment will also inform an AMISOM equipment review and optimization, as well as a reconfiguration plan and the alignment of the AMISOM 2018-2021 CONOPs to reflect the key priority tasks required for achievement of the STP and transition by December 2021, and, in this context, welcomes the decision of the Commission to implement the upcoming drawdown of the 1000 AMISOM troops, by February 2020, on a pro-rata basis, on all the Troop Contributing Countries;

11. Expresses concern over the floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia and the attendant humanitarian crisis, which have displaced many people; In this regard, Council commends AMISOM and all international partners for providing humanitarian assistance to the population in the areas affected by floods, as well as for provision of security and rebuilding of some roads and bridges to facilitate humanitarian access and movement of goods and people and encourages the international community to continue supporting the affected population;

12. Underscores the importance of mobilization of all necessary resources and creation of a conducive political and security climate for the successful organization of credible and inclusive elections in Somalia; In this context, Council commends the Commission for all support being provided to the FGS, particularly, the National Independent Elections Commission, as Somalia gears up towards its general elections;

13. Requests the Commission to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing situation in Somalia and the future of AMISOM and to submit the report for consideration by Council, not later than 27 May 2020, when the renewal of the mandate of AMISOM will be considered by Council;

14. Decides to adopt the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in Somalia and requests him to transmit this Communiqué to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3), and to the UN Secretary General for circulation to the members of the UN Security Council as working document, pursuant to paragraph 32 of UNSCR 2472 (2019);

15. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.