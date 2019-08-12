Communique of the 865th meeting of the PSC on Somalia/AMISOM and the Progress Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Situation in Somalia, held on 7 August 2019

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council during its 865th meeting held on 7 August 2019 on the Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Situation in Somalia, including progress on the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM):

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia, as well as statement made by H.E. Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the AU and Chair of the PSC for the month of August 2019 and a presentation made by Ambassador Francisco Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission in Somalia and Head of the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM); Further taking note of the update provided by the National Security Adviser of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on progress made in the implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan (STP); as well as statements made by the representative of Ethiopia in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the representative of South Africa in its capacity as one of the African Members of the United Nations Security Council (A3), the representatives of the United Nations Office to the AU (UNOAU) and the European Union (EU);

Recalling its previous pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and AMISOM, particularly Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1(DCCCXLVIII)] adopted at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2018; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCXXVII)] adopted at its 827th meeting held on 13 February 2019; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCVI)] adopted at its 806th meeting held on 07 November 2018, Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.3(DCCLXXXII)] adopted at its 782nd meeting held on 27 June 2018, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLXIX)], adopted at its 769th meeting held on 30 April 2018; and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLIII)], adopted at its 753rd meeting held on 15 February 2018, as well as the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2472 (2019) of 31 May 2019;

Expressing solidarity with the Federal Government and the people of Somalia, and reaffirming its commitment and readiness to continue supporting the people of Somalia in addressing the challenges facing their country, in line with the relevant AU instruments and principles.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: