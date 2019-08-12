Communique of the 865th meeting of the PSC on Somalia/AMISOM and the Progress Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Situation in Somalia, held on 7 August 2019
COMMUNIQUÉ
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council during its 865th meeting held on 7 August 2019 on the Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Situation in Somalia, including progress on the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM):
The Peace and Security Council,
Taking note of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia, as well as statement made by H.E. Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the AU and Chair of the PSC for the month of August 2019 and a presentation made by Ambassador Francisco Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission in Somalia and Head of the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM); Further taking note of the update provided by the National Security Adviser of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on progress made in the implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan (STP); as well as statements made by the representative of Ethiopia in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the representative of South Africa in its capacity as one of the African Members of the United Nations Security Council (A3), the representatives of the United Nations Office to the AU (UNOAU) and the European Union (EU);
Recalling its previous pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and AMISOM, particularly Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1(DCCCXLVIII)] adopted at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2018; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCXXVII)] adopted at its 827th meeting held on 13 February 2019; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCVI)] adopted at its 806th meeting held on 07 November 2018, Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.3(DCCLXXXII)] adopted at its 782nd meeting held on 27 June 2018, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCLXIX)], adopted at its 769th meeting held on 30 April 2018; and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLIII)], adopted at its 753rd meeting held on 15 February 2018, as well as the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2472 (2019) of 31 May 2019;
Expressing solidarity with the Federal Government and the people of Somalia, and reaffirming its commitment and readiness to continue supporting the people of Somalia in addressing the challenges facing their country, in line with the relevant AU instruments and principles.
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Welcomes the first quarterly Report of the Chairperson on the Situation in Somalia, covering the period June to August 2019, pursuant to paragraph 11 of the Communiqué of the PSC adopted at its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in which Council requested the Commission to work closely with the UN to monitor implementation of the mandate of AMISOM and ensure timely quarterly reports to the AUPSC on the situation in Somalia;
Commends the progress made by the FGS in planning for the conduct of federal elections in 2021, integration of regional forces into the National Security Architecture as well as in conducting joint operations with AMISOM; Urges the FGS to ensure strong support and collaboration with the Federal Member States (FMS) and to agree on the modalities for effective coordination to guarantee successful implementation of the STP and a Somali-led political process that is free of external interferences;
Emphasizes the central role of the FGS in the peace process in the country and ensure that the Somalia National Security Forces are fully involved and trained to take over from AMISOM; in this context, underscores the continued support of AMISOM to the efforts of the FGS in realizing the required security conditions and an enabling environment to facilitate political, stabilization, reconciliation and peace-building processes across Somalia;
Takes note with deep concern of the continuous presence and threat posed by Al Shabaab in South Central Somalia, where it sustained use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs)/vehicle borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), and other asymmetric tactics, that continues to perpetuate insecurity;
Expresses deep concern over the source of funding and support for the activities of Al-Shabaab in Somalia and in neighbouring countries; in this regard, Council strongly condemns those who fund or support the activities of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in a way that undermines the peace and stabilization process in Somalia and warns that Council will proceed to naming and shaming those involved;
Reaffirms its commitment to respect the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of the FGS and strongly condemns the external interference in the domestic affairs of Somalia which undermines the peace process and weakens the achievements gained in the country;
Condemns, in strongest terms possible, the recent terrorist attacks in Somalia and expresses deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes quick recovery to those injured during those cowardly attacks; Pays tribute to the AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs), and their nationals, especially those that have paid the ultimate price in the promotion of peace, security, stability and reconciliation in Somalia;
Reiterates its gratitude to the UN, the EU and other bilateral partners for the financial and material support to AMISOM, the FGS and in supporting AMISOM to ensure a multidimensional and comprehensive approach in assisting the FGS and FMS with the implementation of the STP, including in degrading the capacity of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group;
Requests the AU Commission to begin and take the lead on the process of conducting a threat assessment, in coordination with AMISOM and the UN and to inform AMISOM’s reconfiguration plan and the locations that will be considered to facilitate the drawdown of the 1000 troops, in line with the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2472 (2019), and report back to Council during the next reporting cycle; Further requests the AU Commission and AMISOM to expedite the required processes for the conduct of AMISOM’s equipment review as directed by the PSC communique adopted its 848th meeting to optimize AMISOM capabilities to degrade Al-Shabaab and guarantee security and stability across Somalia;
Takes note with satisfaction of the progress made on coordination of efforts by partners and the international community in Somalia and appeals to all partners and the international community supporting Somalia to enhance their coordination and cooperation, in particular on training of the Somalia National Security Forces, with a view to building a well-trained, professional and equipped force;
Welcomes the significant progress made by AMISOM in strengthening command and control of its personnel, as well as the continued enhancement of operational coordination with the FGS, the UN and other partners; Acknowledges the enhanced coordination between AMISOM and United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) in facilitating the provision of essential support to AMISOM components and locations to guarantee support to AMISOM’s current and planned future operations;
Commends AMISOM for ensuring that its operations are conducted in compliance with applicable International Humanitarian Law (IHL), International Human Rights Law (IHRL) and in line with the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy (HRDDP); Welcomes AMISOM’s continuous efforts in ensuring the monitoring, investigation and reporting of allegations against its personnel;
Emphasizes the need for continuous facilitation of humanitarian assistance by AMISOM and commends the work of the AMISOM Civilian Sector Teams in facilitating increased engagement with local authorities and people in the FMS; Appeals to all partners and the international community to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the population in need;
Expresses its deep concern that key AMISOM leadership positions are vacant and thus requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the relevant Policy Organs to expedite the process of filling outstanding approved AMISOM vacant staff positions, including civilians, to ensure expansion of the civilian component across all AMISOM sectors to enhance AMISOM’s support to the implementation of the STP;
Adopts the presented Report of the Chairperson on the situation in Somalia and requests the Chairperson of the Commission to transmit this Communiqué to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3), and to the UN Secretary General for circulation to the members of the UN Security Council as working documents , pursuant to paragraph 32 of UNSCR 2472 (2019);
Decides to remain seized of the matter.