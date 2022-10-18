Communique of the 1112th meeting of the PSC held on 10 October 2022 on the topic: Consideration of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the Mandate of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1112th meeting held on 10 October 2022 on the topic: Consideration of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the Mandate of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS):

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and on ATMIS, in particular Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM. 1094 (2022)] adopted at its 1094th meeting held at ministerial level on 27 July 2022; [PSC/PR/COMM. 1075 (2022)] adopted at its 1075th meeting held on 12 April 2022; [PSC/PR/COMM.1068(2021)], adopted at its 1068th meeting held on 8 March 2022; and Press Statements [PSC/PR/BR.1110 (2022)] adopted at its 1110th meeting held on 5 October 2022 and [PSC/PR/BR.1081 (2022)], adopted at its 1081st meeting held on 3 May 2022; also recalling UN Security Council resolution 2628(2022) which authorized the reconfiguration of the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) into ATMIS;

Reaffirming the AU’s solidarity with the people and the Federal Government of Somalia in their aspirations for durable peace, security, stability, and prosperity, for the benefit of the region and the Continent as a whole; also reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity of Somalia;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the African Union (AU) and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for October 2022, the introductory statement by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, as well as the briefing by the Acting Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Somalia and Acting Head of ATMIS, Ms. Fiona Lortan; also noting the statements by the representatives of Somalia, the United Nations(UN) and the European Union (EU); and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1.*** Takes note of, and fully endorses,*** the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the ATMIS Mandate.

**2.**Welcomes the progress being registered in the implementation of the Somali Transition Plan (STP) and in this regard, commends the Federal Government of Somalia for its commitment and ownership of efforts to advance the peace and security process in Somalia, including through the convening of the National Consultative Council in September 2022, the increased engagements with the Federal Member States to advance national priorities, as well as improving the country’s diplomatic relations, particularly with its immediate neighbors; and **commends in particular, **President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for his demonstrated commitment to address the challenges facing Somalia;

**3. Strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly activities of the Al Shabaab terrorist group, particularly the recent attack of 3 October 2022 on the Lamagalaay Somali Military Base Camp in Beledweyne town, which resulted in the loss of many lives, including two Djiboutian soldiers; expresses deep condolences **to the Federal Government of Somalia and to the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, and in particular to the families of all deceased ATMIS forces and Somali security forces and wishes speedy recovery to the injured;

**4. **Reiterates the unwavering commitment of the AU, including through ATMIS, to continue supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in solidifying the country’s ability to maintain and sustain hard-won gains, assume full responsibility for the country’s security and facilitate efforts for the implementation of national priorities in the context of the STP;

**5. **Notes with concern the delays in the implementation of the STP and the National Security Architecture (NSA), which can impact negatively on the implementation of ATMIS mandate and erode the gains achieved to date;

**6. **Reiterates the urgency of force generation and integration as the deadline for the drawdown of 2,000 ATMIS troops by 31 December 2022 fast approaches; calls for urgent agreement by the Federal Government of Somalia on the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to be handed over from ATMIS to the Somali Security Forces and, in this context, appeals to all Member States in a position to do so, and the rest of the international community, to support the Federal Government of Somalia to undertake appropriate mitigation measures, including through supporting force generation and force integration efforts, in order to ensure that the implementation of the STP and the transition of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali Security Forces, continues to progress in line with the timelines stipulated by the AU Peace and Security Council in its Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1068(2021)], adopted at its 1068th meeting held on 8 March 2022 and the UN Security Council in Resolution 2628(2022);

*7. Commends the FGS, AU, UN and EUfor completing the benchmarks for the transition as requested by the AU Peace and Security Council in its Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. 1094 (2022)] adopted at its 1094th meeting held at ministerial level on 27 July 2022 and the UN Security Council Resolution 2628 (2022); and also takes note ***ofthe progress made by the Commission and ATMIS in facilitating other tasks outlined under phase I of the CONOPs, including: (a) development of the ATMIS Reconfiguration Plan; (b) development of the ATMIS Statement of Unit Requirements (SUR); (c) conduct of the Equipment Review; as well as (d) development of the ATMIS Logistics Support Concept in collaboration with the UN;

**8. **Also commends all bilateral and development partners of Somalia for their continued support to the FGS, and underscores the importance of coordination, harmonization and complementarity of efforts;

**9. **While expressing deep appreciation to all international partners for their continued support to ATMIS, reiterates deep concern over the ATMIS funding shortfall and, in this regard, strongly appeals for efforts to be stepped up to mobilize the necessary funding for ATMIS and also reiterates the appeal to the UNSC for ATMIS to be financed through UN assessed contributions;

**10. **Underscores the importance of providing ATMIS with all necessary resources including force enablers and multipliers, as well as logistical support for the full implementation of its mandate;

**11. **Expresses deep concernover the upward trend in targeted disinformation campaigns against ATMIS in social media and, in this regard, urges the Somali authorities to take all necessary steps to address and prevent incitement of hatred and to interdict those who engage in such practices;

**12. **Pays tribute to the Somali Security Forces and the ATMIS troop and-police contributing countries for their sacrifices and dedication to peace in Somalia;

**13. **Pays special tribute to all ATMIS personnel for their sacrifice and unwavering commitment towards the restoration of peace in Somalia, in particularly challenging circumstances;

**14. **Remains deeply alarmed by the prevailing dire humanitarian challenge facing Somalia due to a combination of factors, including the unprecedented drought, floods in part attributable to climate change, as well as the barbaric and cowardly attacks by Al Shabaab, stresses the need for stepping up humanitarian assistance and reiterates the appeal to all Member States in a position to do so, as well as the rest of the international community, to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia to address this challenge; ***reiterates its ***requests for the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) Sub-Committee on Refugees, Returnees and IDPs and the PRC Sub-Committee on Drought and Famine to engage the FGS, through the Special Envoy on Drought, in order to identify the priority needs of the FGS, in this regard;

**15. **Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to urgently transmit the present Communique, together with the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Situation in Somalia and the Implementation of ATMIS Mandate, to the UN Security Council for its consideration as a working document; and

**16. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter. **