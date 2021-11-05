Somalia
Communiqué adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1042nd meeting held on 28 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Somalia
COMMUNIQUE
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1042nd meeting held on 28 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Somalia and the status of the consultations on the Independent Assessment Report on AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Post-2021,
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling all its previous decisions on the situation in Somalia and the AU’s engagement in Somalia post-2021, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1038(2021)], adopted at its 1038th meeting held on 7 October 2021;
Noting the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga and the briefings by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, H.E. Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira;
Re-affirming its unwavering commitment to promote African solutions to African problems, and to respect the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia; and
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,
Commends the Commission for the continued engagement with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), with a view to expeditiously reaching a shared understanding and common position on the future of AMISOM post-2021 and encourages the Federal Government of Somalia to intensify its engagement with the African Union Commission and the AUPSC towards the same end;
Expresses concern at the continued delays in the negotiations on the nature of the post-2021 AU engagement in Somalia, including the nature of the mission that would replace AMISOM, whose original deadlines for submission to the UN Security Council, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2568 (2021), have since lapsed;
Reaffirms its endorsement of Option 1 of the Report, of the AU Independent Assessment Team on the Future of AMISOM post 2021, namely, an AU-UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AU-UNMISOM), deployed under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which would ensure strategic, predictable and sustainable multi-year financing for the future mission, through UN assessed contributions and provides an enhanced level of effectiveness based on updated and objective risk assessment and including through elevated logistical and enablers support and improved command and control;
Also reaffirms that the multidimensional nature of any follow-on peace support operation, which includes military, police and civilian components, is critical in order to address in a holistic and integrated manner, the multifarious challenges facing the Federal Government of Somalia including through sound and quick impact post conflict reconstruction and development activities as well as adequate support to a stable and conducive political environment;
Requests the AU Commission immediately to resume consultations with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the relevant international partners with a view to reaching a mutually acceptable and workable agreement on the nature, strategic objectives, mandate, size, composition and financing of the AU-UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Somalia, which should include transition benchmarks for the handing over of responsibility for security to the Somali Security Forces;
Also requests the Commission to intensify its engagements with relevant bilateral and multilateral partners, particularly, the European Union, the UN and the Five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, the African Members in the UN Security Council (A3), as well as other key regional and international partners;
In this regard, urges the international partners to address, in a credible and convincing manner, the financing challenges facing the AU’s post-2021 engagement in Somalia, through the provision of adequate, sustainable and predictable financing, including through access to UN assessed contributions;
Underscores the urgent need for the AU Commission to expedite consultations with African stakeholders including the Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) at the level of Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff and Police Chiefs;
Recalls paragraph 15 of the PSC Communique adopted at its 1037th meeting held on 7 October 2021 which mandated the AU Commission immediately to begin consultations with the UN, the FGS, and other key stakeholders, on the modalities for transitioning to an AU-UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Somalia, including a provision for expansion of the pool of T/PCCs to other willing and interested AU Member States;
Further requests the AU Commission to elaborate the framework of the AU understanding of the Concept of the Hybrid Mission and submit to Council, as soon as possible for consideration;
Commends the Commission for the support provided to the ongoing electoral process in Somalia, including direct financial support from Member States, technical expertise and the provision of election equipment, in addition to the provision of security by AMISOM during the election process; and calls on the Federal Government of Somalia to expedite the finalization of the electoral process in the country;
In the context of post-conflict reconstruction and development, reiterates and reassures the people and the Government of Somalia, of the unflinching commitment of the AU to ensure sustained support for peace and stability initiatives in Somalia, particularly through the post-2021 AMISOM multidimensional follow-on mission; and
Decides to remain seized of the matter.