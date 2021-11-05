Communiqué adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1042nd meeting held on 28 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Somalia

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1042nd meeting held on 28 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Somalia and the status of the consultations on the Independent Assessment Report on AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Post-2021,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous decisions on the situation in Somalia and the AU’s engagement in Somalia post-2021, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1038(2021)], adopted at its 1038th meeting held on 7 October 2021;

Noting the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga and the briefings by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, H.E. Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira;

Re-affirming its unwavering commitment to promote African solutions to African problems, and to respect the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,