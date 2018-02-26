26 Feb 2018

Colloquium on Peace and Reconciliation in Somalia

Report
from United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 25 Feb 2018

A few dozen local and international academics, experts, researchers recently gathered in the Somali capital of Mogadishu to discuss issues related to fostering peace and national reconciliation in Somalia.

They were attending the so-called ‘Colloquium on Peace and Reconciliation in Somalia’ – co-hosted by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the Government of Norway and the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) – with the aim of helping generate a body of research that will enhance efforts at conflict prevention and reconciliation, which are widely considered to be a prerequisite for lasting stability in Somalia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, some of them were asked to share their thoughts on what they see as some of the key challenges to peace and reconciliation in the country.

