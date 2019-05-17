CMFS Brief: Somali Migrants (to Europe) - Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) – Comprehensive Migration Flow Survey (CMFS)

INTRODUCTION

For decades Somali migrants have arrived in Europe through different channels and for various reasons that have ranged from obtaining legal protection to seeking livelihood opportunities. The unique data collection exercise carried out by DTM in 2017 sought to explore the diversity of such flows by interviewing migrants at different stages of their migration journeys to help policymakers design human-centric and evidence-based solutions. The results of this study indicate that migrants’ needs differ at different stages of their journeys highlighting the necessity for the provision of context specific support to ensure that migrants receive timely and relevant assistance, as well as further research on the evolving migration flows to Europe.