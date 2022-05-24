Weathering Risk’s Climate Risk Profile: Somalia provides policymakers and practitioners in the field with an overview of projected climate parameters and related impacts on different sectors from now until 2080 under two different climate change scenarios. Such information is crucial to support decision-making towards a more climate-resilient and peaceful future. Long-term planning that promotes resilience in Somalia will also require understanding how climate change interacts with conflict and instability to affect the lives of Somalians.