Climate crisis in Somalia: “If the rains fail, our livestock will perish”

Somalis are no strangers to hardship, having endured years of drought, conflict and instability. Last year saw a devastating infestation of desert locusts, extensive flooding and COVID-19, which brought new health and socioeconomic woes. Now the country is again facing critical water shortages, which are causing livestock deaths, mounting hunger and an inability to cultivate crops, triggering the flight of over 80,000 people in recent months.

Droughts in Somalia are becoming more frequent and more prolonged, linked to the global climate crisis, say experts.

Salima Ali, a mother of three, is one of those who fled, trekking from Afmadow district in southern Somalia’s Juba region to Baardheere, a town further north, to seek water and pasture for her herd. So far, she has found neither.

“If help does not come our way, or the rains fail, our livestock will perish and we will have nothing left for our livelihoods,” she told the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA.

Baardheere district has seen the arrival of hundreds of families from Gedo and other regions due to water shortages across Jubaland State.

