Climate change in Somalia: Supporting farmers through drought

Following years of conflict and instability, millions of people across Somalia face an uncertain future.

A staggering 73% of the population currently living on less than £1.50 a day. What’s more, climate change is now making things worse.

Communities depend on agriculture to earn a living. However, climate change has meant unreliable rainfall. The result: drought.

With a lack of water for animals, many families lose their means to earn a living. As their livestock perish, they are left without a stable income and therefore a stable source of food.

In fact, across Somalia, two million people do not have regular access to food. For the younger population, this means that 388,000 children under the age of five are acutely malnourished and left struggling to survive.

Drought and poverty: Challenges in Somalia

When we met local farmer Khadar, he was struggling. He had run out of agricultural inputs and was unable to provide for his family.

A father of six, he is the only breadwinner and had been without work for a year.

Alhamdulillah, as part of our work supporting livelihoods and local farmers in the region, we provided Khadar and other farmers with the agricultural inputs they needed to get back off their feet and prepare for the future.

We supplied irrigation tools, seeds, training and farm ploughs in order to boost their income to help treble their income from $1 to $1 a day. This critically included drought-resistant crops and training on how to mitigate the effects of climate change induced-drought.

Islamic Relief: Building futures

With the support Khadar received, he was able to get back on his feet and support his children’s schooling. He was of course delighted:

‘Before we were supported by Islamic Relief, our living conditions were not good. There was no farming at all in our village.

The whole community felt hopeless but Islamic Relief gave us hope and encouraged us all to start farming again.

My farm is growing and I can now pay my children’s school fees and meet the day-to-day needs of my family as well. It has really increased our income. May Allah reward those who donated.’

