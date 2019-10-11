11 Oct 2019

Cholera situation in Somalia, September 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 01 Oct 2019
Download PDF (524.99 KB)

Highlights

In September 2019, a total of 134 suspected cholera cases and no related death was reported from Banadir region.

From December 2017 to September 2019, a total of 8,710 suspected cholera cases including 46 related deaths (CFR: 0.53 %) were reported from six regions (Banadir, Gedo, Hiran, Lower jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle). The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are;
Kismayo 2,305 (26.46%), Hodan 1,060 (12.17%) and Madina 903 (10.37%).

The number of reported cases during the month of September shown a significant decline (around 22%) as compared to the previous month (172).

This cholera outbreak is continuation of the outbreak that started since December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closer of the main Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Banadir. The CTC has been reopened in early February to manage the suspected cholera cases and the center has started reporting the cases again.

A total of 813 stool specimen were collected since December 2017. Of which, only 161 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa.

