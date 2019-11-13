13 Nov 2019

Cholera situation in Somalia, October 2019

from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Highlights

  • In October 2019, a total of 201 suspected cholera cases and one related death with CFR 0.49%, was reported from Banadir and Lower Jubba regions.

  • From December 2017 to October 2019, a total of 8,911 suspected cholera cases including 47 related deaths (CFR: 0.53 %) were reported from six regions (Banadir, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle). The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2,305 (25.87%), Hodan 1,097 (12.31%) and Madina 955 (10.72%).

  • During the month of October, Badhadhe district of the Lower Jubba has started reporting cases. A total of 30 suspected cases has been reported during the month of October. In addition, the Madina district of the Bnadir region has also reported the first death of the year 2019, and now the total deaths reported are 47 since December 2017.

  • This cholera outbreak is continuation of the outbreak that started since December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closer of the main Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Banadir. The CTC has been reopened in early February to manage the suspected cholera cases and the center has started reporting the cases again.
    A total of 820 stool specimen were collected since December 2017. Of which, only 162 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa.

