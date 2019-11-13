Cholera situation in Somalia, October 2019

Highlights

In October 2019, a total of 201 suspected cholera cases and one related death with CFR 0.49%, was reported from Banadir and Lower Jubba regions.

From December 2017 to October 2019, a total of 8,911 suspected cholera cases including 47 related deaths (CFR: 0.53 %) were reported from six regions (Banadir, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle). The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2,305 (25.87%), Hodan 1,097 (12.31%) and Madina 955 (10.72%).

During the month of October, Badhadhe district of the Lower Jubba has started reporting cases. A total of 30 suspected cases has been reported during the month of October. In addition, the Madina district of the Bnadir region has also reported the first death of the year 2019, and now the total deaths reported are 47 since December 2017.