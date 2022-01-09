Cholera situation in Somalia, November 2021

Highlights

In November 2021, a total of 113 suspected cholera cases and one related death were reported from Banadir, Bay, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions.

From December 2017 to November 2021, a total of 20 875 suspected cholera cases including 118 related deaths (CFR 0.57%) were reported from eight regions, namely Banadir, Bay, Bari, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle. The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are Daynile (2706, 12.9%), Madina (2572, 12.3%) and Hodan (2521, 12.1%).

Since the start of the year 2021, a total of 35 deaths have been reported from the twelve districts of Abdul Aziz, Bohdhere, Hawal Wadag, Madina, Dharkeynley, Hamar Jabja, Daynile, Hodan, Adale, Afgooye, Karaan and Warta Nabada in Banadir, Bay, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions. This bringings the total number of deaths reported since December 2017 to 118.

This cholera outbreak is a continuation of the outbreak that started in December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of cases during the first seven weeks of 2019 due to the closure of the main cholera treatment centre in Banadir. The centre reopened in February 2019 to manage the suspected cholera cases and has since been reporting cases.