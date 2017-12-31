31 Dec 2017

Cholera situation in Somalia, November 2017

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Highlights

  • During the month of November 2017, 435 cholera cases, with no death, were reported across the country as compared to 567 cases, with no death, reported in October 2017.

  • The cumulative number of cholera cases reported from January to November 2017 is 78 784 including 1 159 associated deaths with a case fatality rate of 1.47 % reported in 52 districts of the country.

  • Cholera cases and deaths have declined significantly during the month of November 2017 with less districts reporting cases as compared to previous months.

  • The overall case fatality rate has declined remarkably during the last three months. No death was recorded during the months of August, September,

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.