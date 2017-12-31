Cholera situation in Somalia, November 2017

Highlights

During the month of November 2017, 435 cholera cases, with no death, were reported across the country as compared to 567 cases, with no death, reported in October 2017.

The cumulative number of cholera cases reported from January to November 2017 is 78 784 including 1 159 associated deaths with a case fatality rate of 1.47 % reported in 52 districts of the country.

Cholera cases and deaths have declined significantly during the month of November 2017 with less districts reporting cases as compared to previous months.