Cholera situation in Somalia, January 2020

Highlights

In January 2020, a total of 684 suspected cholera cases and 5 related deaths were reported from Banadir, Hiran and Lower Shabelle regions with CFR 0.73%.

From December 2017 to January 2020, a total of 10 480 suspected cholera 350 cases including 55 related deaths (CFR: 0.52 %) were reported from six regions, 300 namely Banadir, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower 250 Shabelle. The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are Kismayo 200 (2305, 21.99%), Hodan (1351, 12.89%) and Madina (1241, 11.84%).

150 (four) and Warta Nabada (one) districts of Hiran and Banadir regions 100 During the year 2020 a total of five deaths have been reported from Beletweyn respectively and now the total deaths reported are 55 since December 2017.

This cholera outbreak is a continuation of the outbreak that started in December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closure of the main cholera treatment center in Banadir. The center reopened in early February 2019 to manage the suspected cholera cases and has since been reporting cases.