Cholera situation in Somalia, December 2020

Highlights

In December 2020, a total of 247 suspected cholera cases and no related death was reported from Banadir and Bay regions.

From December 2017 to December 2020, a total of 16 277 suspected cholera cases including 83 related deaths (CFR: 0.51%) were reported from seven regions, namely Banadir, Bay, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle. The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are Kismayo (2 305, 14.16%), Hodan (1 947, 11.96%) and Daynile (1 942, 11.93%).

During the year 2020 a total of 33 deaths have been reported from Daynile (8), Beletweyn (5), Madina (5), Baidoa (3), Dharkeynley (3), Jowhar (2), Warta Nabada (2), Howlwadag (2), Jalalaqsi (1), Hamarweyn (1) and Hodan (1), districts of Hiran, Middle Shabelle, Banadir and Bay regions.

This cholera outbreak is a continuation of the outbreak that started in December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closure of the main cholera treatment center in Banadir. The center reopened in late February 2019 to manage the suspected cholera cases and has since been reporting cases.