Cholera situation in Somalia, December 2019

Highlights

In December 2019, a total of 558 suspected cholera cases and two related deaths were reported from Banadir region with a case-fatality rate of 0.36%.

From December 2017 to December 2019, a total of 9796 suspected cholera cases including 50 related deaths (CFR: 0.51%) were reported from six regions (Banadir, Gedo, Hiran, Lower Jubba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle). The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are Kismayo 2305 (23.53%), Hodan 1265 (12.91%) and Madina 1144 (11.68%).

During the year 2019 a total of four deaths have been reported from Madina,

Kahda and Abdul Aziz districts of Banadir region bringing the total number of reported deaths since December 2017 to 50.

This cholera outbreak is a continuation of the outbreak that started in December 2017. A gap in the reporting of cases occured in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closure of the main Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Banadir. The CTC reopened in early February to manage the suspected cholera cases and has since been reporting the cases again.

A total of 983 stool specimens were collected since December 2017 of which only 222 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa.