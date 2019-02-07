Cholera situation in Somalia, December 2018

Highlights

In December 2018, a total of 131 suspected cholera cases and 1 related death were reported from Banadir region (CFR: 0.76 %).

From December 2017 to December 2018, a total of 6 727 suspected cholera cases including 46 related deaths (CFR: 0.68 %) were reported from five regions. The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2 305 (34.26%), Hodan 660 (9.81%) and Jowhar 558 (8.29%).

The number of reported cases during the month of December did not show any significant rise as compared to the previous month (111).