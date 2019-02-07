07 Feb 2019

Cholera situation in Somalia, December 2018

from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
Highlights

  • In December 2018, a total of 131 suspected cholera cases and 1 related death were reported from Banadir region (CFR: 0.76 %).

  • From December 2017 to December 2018, a total of 6 727 suspected cholera cases including 46 related deaths (CFR: 0.68 %) were reported from five regions. The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2 305 (34.26%), Hodan 660 (9.81%) and Jowhar 558 (8.29%).

  • The number of reported cases during the month of December did not show any significant rise as compared to the previous month (111).

  • A total of 351 stool specimen were collected during 2018. Of which, 104 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa.

