Cholera situation in Somalia, April 2019

The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2 305 (32.39%), Hodan 728 (10.23%) and Deynile 613 (8.61%). However, only Banadir region reported suspected cholera cases during the month of April.

This cholera outbreak is continuation of the outbreak that started since December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closer of the main Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Banadir. The CTC has been reopened in early February to manage the suspected cholera cases and the center has started reporting the cases again.