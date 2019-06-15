Cholera situation in Somalia, April 2019
Highlights
In April 2019, a total of 145 suspected cholera cases and no related death was reported from Banadir region.
From December 2017 to April 2019, a total of 7 116 suspected cholera cases including 46 related deaths (CFR: 0.64 %) were reported from five regions (Banadir, Hiran, Lower jubba, Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle).
The districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are; Kismayo 2 305 (32.39%), Hodan 728 (10.23%) and Deynile 613 (8.61%). However, only Banadir region reported suspected cholera cases during the month of April.
This cholera outbreak is continuation of the outbreak that started since December 2017 but there was a gap in the reporting of the cases in the first seven weeks of 2019 due to closer of the main Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Banadir. The CTC has been reopened in early February to manage the suspected cholera cases and the center has started reporting the cases again.
A total of 114 stool specimen were collected during 2019. Of which, only 10 were laboratory confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa.