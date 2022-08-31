Children die of malnutrition as drought continues to bite in Somalia

Somalia is experiencing one of the worst droughts in 40 years with 7.1 million people, nearly half of the population risk starvation. The drought has resulted in mass internal displacements, forcing more than 800,000 from their rural homes to seek humanitarian assistance in urban centres.

While this drought is affecting everyone, children too are bearing the greatest brunt. According to UNICEF, at least 330,000 children in Somalia need life-saving treatment for severe wasting, the deadliest form of malnutrition – much more than the 190,000 who required treatment during the country’s 2011 famine.

At Maalim Isse Stabilization Centre in Baidoa some 200kms from Mogadishu, thirty-year-old Habiba Hassan gently holds and gazes at her three-year-old malnourished son Ali Issaq on a tiny bed they share. Acute malnutrition has left Habiba’s son looking skinny and with sunken eyes. The toddler had suffered bouts of acute watery diarrhoea and vomiting.

Not far from Ali is, two-year-old Mohamed Suleiman. He too is suffering from malnutrition. Sitting on the lap of his grandmother, his tiny body is swollen, he is easily irritable tightening his grip on the grandmother’s hijab on noticing ‘strangers’ - the Somali NGO Consortium (SNC) team assessing the impact of drought on children.

His grandmother says she brought Mohamed from a remote village near Awdiinle town, 30 kilometers from Baidoa. Her daughter – the boy’s mother - remained behind to look after Mohamed’s five other siblings.

The stabilization centre is packed with malnourished children, with different conditions- some with scaly skin and discolored hair because of the severity of malnutrition.

Because of the impact of the drought, the number of children with similar cases like Ali and Mohamed being admitted at the centre is on the rise. The figure increased from 190 children in March to 400 in June.

Farhiya Mohamed, a medical officer at the centre, says, “We have to work extra hours to support the increasing number of malnourished children being admitted”.

Children brought from far-to-reach areas arrive at the centre suffering from severe malnutrition. Some do not survive.

Mohamud Mohamed, the Country Director of Save the Children, the charity which runs the stabilization centre, said “Regre_ably, we have lost 18 children in June alone at the centre”. “These children died of opportunistic diseases such as Acute Watery Diarrhea, vomiting and measles which easily a_ack weak children,” added the director.

Forced to beg on the streets

The drought has also affected children above the age of five years, forcing them to beg for handouts in the streets of Baidoa to support their families at IDP camps. Others as young seven years polish shoes to feed their families.

Zeynab Omar, a women rights activist, and the chair lady of Bay Women Association Network expressed concern over the risk of sexual abuse of the girlchild beggars. “Immoral men can take advantage of these girls’ situation and sexually abuse them. This is the kind of impact the drought has caused,” said Zeynab.

Child labour on the rise

She also says IDP camps are now a supply of child labour especially of young girls employed as maids in Baidoa with a monthly salary of less than US$20. Zeynab points out that “there are cases of physical abuse of the underage girls by their employers”.

The director Somali NGO Consortium (SNC) – an umbrella organization for NGOs operating in Somalia – Ms. Nimo Hassan appeals for action to support the Somali children. “World leaders should not wait to see a repeat of the 2011 tragedy when more than 100,000 children died of starvation,” she said In 2017, however, the Somali Government and humanitarian actors averted the impacts of drought by responding to early warning signals of the impending drought conditions, a testimony that a collective coordination can effectively avert famine.

Ms. Nimo says the war in Ukraine has diverted the focus of the suffering of children in Somalia where famine is now a reality in some parts of country.

As Habiba Hassan holds and gazes at her three-year-old malnourished son and while charities like Save the Children continue to give hope to her son with the limited resources in hand, world leaders need to act swiftly and help prevent 2011 famine from repeating itself.

The Somali NGO Consortium is a network of non- governmental organisations (NGOs) working together to improve international aid coordination and raise the presence and profile of NGO representation within the aid coordination structure for Somalia/Somaliland.

For more information or to arrange media interviews contact: Abdullahi Noor – Advocacy and Communication Specialist – advocacy@somaliangoconsortium.org / www.somaliangoconsor@um.org