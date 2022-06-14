Children and armed conflict in Somalia, Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/397)

Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Somalia and covers the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021.
The report documents the effects of conflict on children in Somalia, highlighting trends and patterns with respect to the six grave violations against children, an d contains, where available, information on perpetrators. Information is also outlined on the progress made in addressing grave violations against children, including through dialogue with parties.
The report contains a series of recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict aimed at ending and preventing grave violations against children and strengthening child protection in Somalia.
I. Introduction
The present report, prepared pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, covers the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021. It is the sixth report of the SecretaryGeneral on children and armed conflict in Somalia to be submitted to the Security Council and its Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict. The report highlights trends and patterns of grave violations committed against children by parties to the conflict in Somalia and provides details of the progress made to end and prevent such violations since the previous report (S/2020/174) and the adoption by the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict of its conclusions on the situation of children and armed conflict in Somalia (S/AC.51/2020/6). It also contains information on progress and challenges in the dialogue with parties to the conflict.
Where possible, the parties to the conflict responsible for grave violations are identified. In annex I to the most recent report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict (A/75/873-S/2021/437), Al-Shabaab is listed for recruitment and use, killing and maiming, sexual violence, abduction, and attacks on schools and hospitals, under section A, listed parties that had not put in place measures during the reporting period to improve the protection of children. Ahl al-Sunna wal-Jama‘a is listed for recruitment and use of children under section A. The Somali Federal Defence and Police Forces are listed under section B, which contains the parties that have put in place measures during the reporting period aimed at improving the protection of children.
The information contained in the present report was verified by the United Nations country task force on monitoring and reporting in Somalia, co-chaired by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Insecurity and access challenges to conflict-affected areas significantly hampered the documentation and verification of grave violations against children. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and related response measures, including restrictions on movement, further exacerbated these challenges. Therefore, the information contained in the report does not represent the full extent of grave violations committed against children in Somalia during the reporting period and the actual number of violations is likely to be higher. Where incidents were committed earlier but verified only during the reporting period, that information is qualified as relating to an incident that was verified at a later date.