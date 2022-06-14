Children and armed conflict in Somalia, Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/397)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Somalia and covers the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021.

The report documents the effects of conflict on children in Somalia, highlighting trends and patterns with respect to the six grave violations against children, an d contains, where available, information on perpetrators. Information is also outlined on the progress made in addressing grave violations against children, including through dialogue with parties.

The report contains a series of recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict aimed at ending and preventing grave violations against children and strengthening child protection in Somalia.

I. Introduction