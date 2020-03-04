Children and armed conflict in Somalia, Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/174)

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the fifth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Somalia and covers the period from 1 August 2016 to 30 September 2019. It describes the trends with respect to grave violations committed against children since the previous report (S/2016/1098) and outlines the progress and challenges since the adoption by the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in July 2017 of its conclusions on children and armed conflict in Somalia (S/AC.51/2017/2). The violations presented in the report have been verified by the United Nations country task force on monitoring and reporting in Somalia, co-chaired by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and, where possible, perpetrators are identified.