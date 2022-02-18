Child Protection and COVID-19: Somalia Case Study

The impact of COVID-19 on children

Children in Somalia faced multiple, interlinked protection risks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated an already dire situation for children, and girls in particular.

Decades of armed conflict, climate-induced disasters, weak protective structures, disease outbreak and poverty, among other adverse conditions, have left children and their families struggling to meet their basic needs and access essential services. Against this background, 2020 brought in three new shocks: COVID-19, significant flooding and the Desert Locust invasion.

Closure of schools

One of the greatest impacts of COVID-19 on children, as in most countries, has been the closure of schools for some months.

Even before the pandemic, it was estimated that only 35% percent of school-age girls and 41% of school-age boys were in school; this is after years of efforts to strengthen the educational system. School closures have multiple impacts beside the interruption to education. Schools are places where children access many other services, such as food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, recreation and psychosocial support.

Increased violence

In Somalia, data has shown that school closures have correlated with an increase in many forms of violence against children. Girls are more exposed to physical and sexual-based violence by their caregivers, whilst boys are more exposed to violence associated with recruitment by armed groups. Increases in child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) have been documented; as most cases are not officially reported, the numbers are also probably much higher than the reported figures. World Vision Somalia documented an increase in FGM in its operational areas during the first six months of the pandemic, which was the lockdown. In fact, in the safeguarding category of community incidents reporting, there were more reports of FGM than any other type of violence against children. This was linked to a push on the supply front, with those who perform FGM in greater need of money due to the pandemic, and a reduction in teachers’ opportunities to report cases due to the lockdown. All these risks lead to a higher likelihood of girls and boys dropping out of school.

In lieu of in-person learning, the Federal government set up virtual learning via online platforms, radio and television. Whilst this offered some continuity of learning, remote modalities nonetheless excluded large number of children who did not have access to required technology. The loss of education, and the pandemic in general, has caused stress and anxiety in children, affecting their overall well-being.