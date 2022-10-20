The changing landscape of cash preparedness: lists, risks and relationships, August 2022

With predictions of a fifth consecutive season of poor rainfall, concerns are mounting for already vulnerable populations in the Horn of Africa. While humanitarian agencies have been responding, the prospect of poor rainfall continuing through 2022, and possibly into 2023, means that what is already an extremely difficult situation risks deteriorating significantly. The ability to reach those in need at speed is of utmost importance.

This study is designed to help CVA actors to review their existing CVA preparedness with a view to supporting further scale-up when and where that is needed. It looks at the speed of the current response in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia and explores what CVA actors themselves believe is required to improve timelines for delivering quality CVA in the coming months and beyond.