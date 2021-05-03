Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomes the reinstatement of the 17 September Agreement as the basis for Somali Elections

Addis Ababa, 2 May 2021: The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the decision by the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia to reinstate the 17 September 2020 Agreement as the basis for the upcoming elections, following the request by H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo”.

The Chairperson of the Commission commends H.E. President Farmaajo for putting the interests of the Somali people first. The Chairperson also welcomes the lead role accorded to the Prime Minister to prepare for peaceful, credible and transparent elections and ensure its security.

Furthermore, the Chairperson thanks the Somali stakeholders for heeding the call of the AU Peace and Security Council to adhere to the September 2020 Agreement endorsed by all stakeholders as the most viable pathway to organize the elections as early as possible.

The Chairperson reiterates the call for immediate return to dialogue and negotiation process. He reassures Somalia of the active support of the AU and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for this process. The Chairperson notes that the AU High Representative to serve as Special Envoy on Somalia’s political track, will be appointed, imminently.

