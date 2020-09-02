CCCM Safety Audit Report - Sanaag Region - July 2020

INTRODUCTION

The ACTED CCCM team conducted the second round of safety audits from 6 to 12 July 2020 in 8 IDP sites in the Sanaag Region. The safety audits are site-level assessments aimed at identifying risks associated with camp layout, provisions of critical shelter arrangements and information on WASH which aims to identify the impact of the vulnerability and risks, particularly on the protection concerns of IDP women and girls and come up with actionable measures to address the identified risks and vulnerabilities. The assessment was mainly undertaken with the following objectives:

• Observe and evaluate site level protection/GBV risks associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructure and services such as WASH, shelter as well as safety and security;

• Understand risks and vulnerabilities that make affected displaced communities more exposed to GBV risks, particularly women and girls.

• Provide actionable Recommendations aimed at taking mitigation measures by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risks and/or vulnerabilities in the displacement sites.

The report presents the key findings from the safety audit exercise including the focus group with women and girls and provides actionable recommendations to reduce the identified GBV risks and vulnerabilities in the displacement sites. The vast majority of the assessed sites are overcrowded, self-settled with poor shelter, sanitation and hygiene conditions. The Lack of basic services in the displacement sites create a host of other problems. Thus, concerted efforts are needed to address these in order to improve the wellbeing and dignity of the most vulnerable IDPs.